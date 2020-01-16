JetBlue baggage fees have been raised yet again – just $5 at each level but it brings 2nd bag fees to more than the cheapest airfare tickets!

Airlines in the US used to offer checked bags for free on domestic flights. Then, one by one, they began to charge fees for checked bags. While elites and card members can get those bag fees waived, these costs can be a pain for the casual traveler. This is one of the reasons people love Southwest (and their 2 free checked bags)!

JetBlue Baggage Cost Increase

Link: JetBlue Baggage Policy

JetBlue has now increased the cost of their checked bags once again – from $30 for the first to $35 and from $40 for the first to $45.

Getting Bags for Free

Of course Mosaic members (JetBlue’s elite level), you will still get two bags for free. If you have the JetBlue Plus credit card, you will also still get your first bag free (as will up to 3 travelers on your reservation).

Plus, this is one more reason to check out the business class deals also! On some flights to the Caribbean, business may only be about $30 more! Get a lie-flat bed and two bags for that extra $30!

JetBlue’s Bags Cost Almost As Much as The Cheapest Ticket

The current JetBlue sale going on now has the cheapest tickets available for $44 – or $1 less than a second bag would cost on that same flight! This is getting ridiculous that some of the baggage fees for even short haul tickets can cost as much or more than a cheap ticket!

